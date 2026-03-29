New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The College of Nursing of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Sunday extended wishes to its alumna Nisha Mehta on her appointment as the Health Minister of Nepal.

In an official statement, it said that her success stands as an inspiration to all nursing professionals and students, reaffirming that nurses are not only caregivers but also leaders, decision-makers, and agents of change in shaping healthcare systems.

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"The College of Nursing, AIIMS, New Delhi, extends its heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Nisha Mehta on her remarkable achievement in securing a prestigious position as Health Minister in Nepal. An esteemed alumna of our institution (BSc Nursing 2006-2010), Ms. Mehta's accomplishment is a moment of immense pride for the entire AIIMS nursing fraternity. Her journey from bedside nursing to a leadership role in health policy exemplifies the profound impact nurses can have beyond clinical settings", the statement said.

It added, "We wish her continued success and impactful service in advancing public health and strengthening healthcare policies".

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Mehta was appointed the country's health minister on Friday after becoming a proportional representation lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Kathmandu Post reported.

According to the Kathmandu Post, this year Mehta entered the federal parliament as a part of the new generation of political leaders in the Balen Shah government.

It further noted that Nisha Mehta completed her master's degree in nursing from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and returned to Nepal where she worked at the Birat Teaching Hospital and also served as the administrative secretary of the Nepal Police Wives Association in Koshi province.

As per the Himalayan Times, she was elected to the House of Representatives as a proportional representation member from the Madhesi cluster under the RSP.

Significantly, Mehta is a part of the Nepalese Parliament which has seen 33 per cent women representation-- nearly two decades after the state implemented an inclusive policy, the Himalayan Times reported.

It further reported that five women make up the 15-member Cabinet, which is headed by Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Balendra 'Balen' Shah. Sobita Gautam is the minister of law; Sita Badi is the minister of women, children and senior citizens; Pratibha Rawal is the minister of federal affairs and general administration; Geeta Chaudhary is the minister of agriculture and livestock development, and forest and environment; and Nisha Mehta is the minister of health and population. (ANI)

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