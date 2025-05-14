PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 14: Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation and a pioneer in home appliances, proudly unveils the Lapis Grande Collection - a stunning new range of Glass Door Refrigerators that blend timeless natural aesthetics with Whirlpool's best-in-class cooling technologies.

Inspired by the timeless elegance of the natural stones and materials of the Earth, the Lapis Grande collection is a luxurious blend of two worlds. It combines the forces of nature with cutting-edge technology.

Commenting on the launch, Nakul Tewari, Vice President - Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said: "With Lapis Grande, we've gone beyond just function and reimagined the refrigerator as a style statement for the modern Indian kitchen. By fusing nature's artistry with Whirlpool's technology, this range offers an experience that is both luxurious and deeply intuitive."

Two Distinctive Finishes, Two Unique Design Stories

- Cavestone - Forged by volcanic forces, this finish evokes the rugged strength and texture of ancient stone. Its bold look tells a story of transformation and timeless allure.

- Jade Marble - A tribute to marble's natural sophistication and jade's calming hues, its flowing veins reflect strength and serenity, making every refrigerator a statement piece.

Both the Cavestone and Jade Marble designs feature easy-to-clean glass, providing lasting beauty with minimal upkeep.

The Lapis Grande Collection's Cavestone and Jade Marble finishes bring the raw beauty of natural elements into the kitchen, creating a focal point of sophistication. These unique designs transform the refrigerator from a mere appliance into a luxurious statement piece that complements modern home interiors.

These premium aesthetics are backed by Whirlpool's proprietary innovations, offering powerful performance with intuitive convenience:

Key features of the Lapis Grande Range:

- Glass Door Elegance: Scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean glass doors in nature-inspired finishes that elevate any modern kitchen

- India's Fastest Convertible Refrigerator: Convert freezer to fridge in just over 10 mins

- 10-in-1 Convertible Modes

- Upto 99% bacterial growth prevention with Microblock Technology

- Upto 2x longer vitamin preservation with 6th Sense Nutrilock Technology

The Lapis Grande Glass Door Refrigerators will be available in 327L & 308L, with prices starting from INR 40,500. The range will be available across all the leading retail stores and online platforms.

To explore the Lapis Grande collection, visit www.whirlpoolindia.com.

About Whirlpool India:

Whirlpool of India Limited, headquartered in Gurugram, is now one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. The company owns three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Pondicherry, and Pune. Each of the manufacturing set-up features an infrastructure that is witness to Whirlpool's commitment to providing its consumers with forward-looking solutions.

Additional information about the company can be found on Twitter and Facebook @whirlpool_india

