Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 21: SIMTA Astrix, a leading manufacturer of premium eco-friendly UPVC windows and doors, held a grand opening of their new Experience Center in Bangalore on 24th February 2023. This cutting-edge facility aims to provide customers an immersive and interactive environment to explore SIMTA's extensive range of high-quality UPVC windows and doors.

The Experience Center, strategically located in the heart of Bangalore, showcases SIMTA's commitment to innovation, design excellence, and sustainability in the fenestration industry. The objective of this experience center is to ensure that the visitors have a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the remarkable features and benefits of UPVC windows and doors, which include superior insulation, enhanced security, noise reduction, and long-lasting durability.

SIMTA's Innovation Hub

The center's modern and stylish ambiance has been thoughtfully designed to offer a visually captivating experience highlighting SIMTA's diverse product range. Visitors can explore window and door designs, finishes, colors, and hardware options. The experience center's knowledgeable team of experts is readily available to guide customers and provide personalized consultations, helping them make informed decisions based on their specific requirements.

This Experience Center in Bangalore has been an exciting initiative to strengthen SIMTA Astrix's regional presence. The leadership team believes that firsthand experience of the products is crucial for customers to fully appreciate the exceptional quality and performance of SIMTA Astrix's UPVC windows and doors. This center will be a hub for architects, builders, contractors, and homeowners to explore our extensive range and find the perfect fenestration solutions for their projects.

In addition to showcasing SIMTA's product portfolio, the Experience Center will feature state-of-the-art technology, including interactive displays and virtual reality experiences. This technology-driven approach will allow visitors to visualize how SIMTA's windows and doors can transform their living spaces, creating a seamless blend of aesthetics, functionality, and energy efficiency.

SIMTA's commitment to sustainability is a cornerstone of its business philosophy. All their UPVC windows and doors are manufactured using eco-friendly processes and materials, ensuring minimal environmental impact. By choosing SIMTA products, customers contribute to reducing their carbon footprint while embracing energy-efficient and sustainable fenestration solutions.

Beginning of a new era of customer-centric excellence

The grand opening of SIMTA's Experience Center in Bangalore marks an essential milestone in the company's expansion and dedication to customer-centric innovation. The center will serve as a dynamic platform for industry professionals and homeowners alike to explore the endless possibilities offered by SIMTA's UPVC windows and doors. During the inauguration, SIMTA Astrix also announced its plans to establish similar experience centers in Chennai, Gurugram, and Hyderabad. These centers will serve as dedicated hubs where customers can engage with our knowledgeable team, gain insights into our product offerings, and make informed decisions based on their specific requirements.

To experience the future of fenestration and learn more about SIMTA's products, visit the new Experience Center located at #579, Post Office Road, 11th Main Road, 5th Block, Jayanagar Bengaluru.

For more information, please visit www.simtaastrix.com.

SIMTA Astrix, a proud member of the esteemed SIMTA Group, stands at the forefront of the country's uPVC profiles, doors, and windows industry. With an illustrious legacy spanning over 30 years, SIMTA Astrix has cemented its position as a leading manufacturer renowned for its superior quality and commitment to customer satisfaction.

With a strong emphasis on innovation, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable practices, SIMTA Astrix has earned a reputation for excellence.

