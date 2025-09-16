Wings of Wisdom Foundation & KJS Ahluwalia Group of Companies Extend Flood Relief to 500 Families in Punjab

PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 16: Wings of Wisdom Foundation, in partnership with KJS Ahluwalia Group of Companies, has extended humanitarian relief to 500 flood-affected families across Gurdaspur, Fazilka, and Firozpur. Between September 11-15, the initiative provided rations, clean drinking water, biscuits, medicines, hygiene kits, and bedsheets, ensuring immediate comfort and health support to those most impacted.

Also Read | Twist in Raj Kundra Fraud Case: Shilpa Shetty's Husband Claims 'Part of INR 60 Crore Crime Proceeds Paid to Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia As Fees'; EOW Plans Further Probe.

Relief Reaches Border Villages

The team reached out to villages located barely 1 km from the India-Pakistan border at Hussainiwala and Sulamani, where flood devastation has left families in pathetic living conditions with no source of income. Residents of these vulnerable communities were among the hardest hit and remain in urgent need of assistance.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

Partnership for Compassion

Speaking on the initiative, Himangini Singh Ahluwalia of KJS Ahluwalia Group of Companies said:

"Our contribution continues the vision of our founder, the late Shri KJS, who believed that true progress is measured by the lives we touch. The Group remains committed to serving communities in need and upholding this legacy of compassion and care."

The Group's CSR initiatives include supporting over 250 underprivileged students in Odisha and New Delhi, along with village adoption programmes providing clean water, electricity, education, and healthcare.

Relief & Resilience

Anuja Naik, Founder of WoW Foundation, stated:

"In times of hardship, our priority is to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Punjab. This drive aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals while aiming to restore dignity, hope, and resilience."

Samuel Datta, Co-Founder, added:

"Disasters of this magnitude remind us that humanity is strongest when it acts together. Every act of kindness contributes to rebuilding lives."

Beyond Relief: Building Futures

WoW Foundation also invests in long-term empowerment. Its Bal Sansad programme, launched in August 2024 in Ludhiana, engages 5,000 students from 50 schools in Children's Parliaments, nurturing leadership, civic participation, and decision-making skills. The initiative has won praise from local authorities for shaping future-ready citizens.

Call for Support

With thousands still struggling to recover, WoW Foundation urges individuals, corporates, and civic bodies to extend support through donations, volunteering, and awareness campaigns.

"With unity and compassion, we can rebuild hope," the Foundation reaffirmed.

About Wings of Wisdom Foundation

The Wings of Wisdom Foundation® is a not-for-profit organisation registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Foundation is dedicated to humanitarian service, education, health, sanitation, and sustainable community development across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)