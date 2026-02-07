BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 7: Tanla Platforms Limited today announced a major impact milestone for Wisely Ai, its AI-native platform, following an impact celebration event hosted by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) in Indonesia.

Also Read | PM Modi in Malaysia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Kuala Lumpur, Welcomed by Malaysian Counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at Airport (Watch Videos).

At the event, Indosat showcased the real-world outcomes delivered by Wisely Ai within the first six months of deployment:

- 11+ billion communications analyzed across 100 million users

Also Read | SAIL Management Trainee Admit Card 2026 Released, Know How To Download at sail.co.in.

- 2+ billion spam and scam interactions identified

- 2+ million malicious senders and CTAs (including URLs) detected

- Estimated USD 500 billion in financial losses prevented

- 99% AI model efficacy, with decision made in milliseconds

Wisely Ai is powering Indosat to build a safe digital ecosystem validated by over 95% customers feeling more protected and industry-leading customer experience scores from independent market research.

Wisely Ai serves as AI nerve center powering multiple solutions. Indosat launched anti-spam and anti-scam solutions integrating Wisely Ai both at network and mobile application on the handset. Indosat announced the launch of new features making the network scam free and extending channel coverage to VoIP. This enables proactive, real-time protection across all communication channels.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said:"We see that mobile phones have become an essential part of daily life for Indonesians. Through collaboration with technology partners like Tanla, we are delivering more proactive and adaptive protection. AI technology in our network helps filter threats before they can impact our customers."

Uday Reddy, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited, said:"Wisely Ai is a first of its kind AI-native platform deployed at this scale. We are excited by the results Indosat is witnessing is driven by our AI technology, deep telco expertise, and close ecosystem collaboration. The success of customers like Indosat is translating into strong interest from other telcos across Southeast Asia and EMEA."

Tanla's partnership with Indosat shows how AI at national scale can secure communications in real time, setting a benchmark for trust in telecommunications.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)