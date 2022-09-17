Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Market-linked instruments' return on investment might vary, particularly when external forces continuously interfere with domestic indexes. However, investors can predict their earnings with certainty with a fixed-income product, such as the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. Even a handy online FD calculator is available from Bajaj Finance to assist investors in making plans for their long-term objectives.

It's free, simple to use, produces results immediately, and can be accessed online using a web browser. Listed are some of the features of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Instantly obtain FD returns

Accessing the online FD calculator is the first step in computing one's FD returns. Next, choose a customer under 60 or Senior Citizen. After that, input the investment amount and tenor (or use the slider). Upon entering this information, the calculator retrieves the proper FD rate, displays the interest received, and calculates the maturity amount.

Earn up to 7.75 per cent annual interest on FDs

When utilizing the FD calculator, investors will quickly see that client under 60 can obtain interest rates of up to 7.50 per cent p.a. On the other hand, senior citizens benefit from a 0.25 per cent p.a. increase in the FD rate, which results in a net FD rate of up to 7.75 per cent p.a.

Here is an example of the FD calculator's outcomes, assuming just dividends at maturity.

For investors below 60 years:

For Senior Citizens:

Disclaimer: The above values presented in both tables are indicative and computed using an FD calculator.

Flexible interest payout frequency

Investors might opt to receive regular interest payments, even though it is more lucrative only to receive the total amount of interest earned at maturity. Depending on the customer's wish, Bajaj Finance offers adjustable interest distributions every month, quarter, half-year, or year, or the choice of taking back the entire proceeds at maturity.

The FD rate varies based on the frequency they choose. Lower FD rates are associated with higher frequencies and vice versa. By letting investors choose their preferred interest payout frequency from a drop-down menu on the FD calculator, Bajaj Finance takes the guesswork out of these computations.

One does not need to choose a different payment method each time one wants to compare values, making planning simpler. To examine such a table, investors can click on "compare interest rate".

Change the tone to reflect future objectives

Investors can choose from a customizable tenure of 12 to 60 months with Bajaj Finance. Investors can enter the desired figure in the "tenor" section or use the slider to rapidly examine their returns on various tenors. For the maximum FD rate, choosing a tenor of at least 36 months is recommended.

A Bajaj Finance FD has another advantage: investors don't have to worry about missed interest and principal payments. Payments are made per the chosen payout frequency and tenor. The FAAA ratings from CRISIL and the MAAA ratings from ICRA appear on this fixed deposit. These are the best in their respective categories and indicate an investment experience free of defaults.

Using a Systematic Deposit Plan, grow your investment

Investors might start a Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) to make money while saving it. Investors may make modest monthly deposits of Rs 5,000 or more, each of which will go toward a new FD. One may opt for:

- Single Maturity Scheme: a lump sum payment is made on a fixed date.- Monthly Maturity Scheme: Each FD will reach maturity following a predetermined, consistent tenor.

With the help of a handy SDP calculator provided by Bajaj Finance, investors can quickly determine their "monthly payout" under a Monthly Maturity Scheme. Input the number of deposits, the tenor, and the monthly deposit amount.

Planning an FD investment is simply because of the FD calculator's strength, simplicity, and speed. Additionally, it just takes a few minutes for investors to move from calculating their returns to the beginning to receive interest. Invest online in a few simple steps to earn at the highest FD rate!

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 50 million customers. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Wallet, Co-branded Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and FAAA/Stable & MAAA (Stable) for its' FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

