Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI/PNN): On May 4th, 2022, we witnessed a unique business event when the spirit of entrepreneurship was celebrated through Campus Biz at GIBS Campus. Campus Biz is an amazing business program initiated by the Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore, where students get an opportunity to build real businesses.

In this edition of 2022, students in groups of 6 to 7 worked together with local business vendors in the form of local consulting groups. It was a great opportunity for them to experience the real business world.

GIBS also provided an amount of Rs 25,000 per group along with the necessary guidance to make this program successful. Each group made every effort to make their business venture successful.

Each group tried innovative ideas along with fundamental business growth strategies like traditional marketing, digital marketing, and customer satisfaction. Its results also came to the fore and every business saw the pace of growth.

In the last round of this program, the groups had to give presentations by putting up stalls on the campus. Students openly showcased their entrepreneurial spirit in the form of campus biz.

There was great enthusiasm among the students regarding this program. Even on a small scale, they got a local consulting group, they also got an opportunity to see their business in a new way.

They realized how much potential existed in their local businesses and how, with the right efforts, a new flight of progress could be found. It was the responsibility of each group to strategically spend the funding provided by the institute and ensure a maximum return on investment. Each group was able to do this as expected.

GIBS' Campus Biz is one such endeavour that not only provides opportunities to the students for entrepreneurship but also instills in them the confidence to succeed in real business.

This is the reason that some businesses that have been set up during the campus biz in the last few years have been successful in achieving a turnover of crores. It is expected that some of the businesses established this year will carry forward this tradition.

GIBS is one of the top business schools in Bangalore, known for its experiential learning and innovative training methodologies. GIBS is admired by the industry for programs designed to prepare students for the real business world through efforts such as Campus Biz. Very few business schools offer such opportunities to students during management training.

GIBS Management has shown its commitment to more such efforts in the time to come. It is to be expected that similar efforts will be made by other business schools as well.

To participate in the celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship, you can visit the GIBS business school website to learn about this event and the businesses established through Campus Biz in the past.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)