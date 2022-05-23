A music producer has a crucial role to play when it comes to the overall feel of a song or a music album. There are various types of music projects being launched, but not all see the light of the day. To have a long-lasting impression in the minds of the audience, an artist needs to bring out his/her innovative ideas like Sheldon Thaxter, popularly known as KillaImij, has brought about.

Coming from Jamaica, KillaImij feels that dancehall, a popular genre of Jamaican music, has lost its charm and has undergone a great cultural shift. A song has to invoke a feeling of enjoyment, dance, fun, and positive vibes, rather than something that would spoil the vibe and degrade dancehall party scenes, as noted by a popular video on social media.

Thaxter, as the founder of Killalmij Records, has made an attempt to revive the feel-good dancehall music with his latest release called ‘Clock Tick Riddim.’ “The party scene right now is not tailored to the people. There are too many gun songs, scamming songs, and hype songs. I can barely hear any songs for the females at the parties, where did the dancing songs go? Where did the feel-good songs go? Then you have the issue with selectors playing for a paycheck. Honestly, it’s rotten to the core”, laments Killaimij.

KillaImij rose to popularity with the release of the debut single Tik Tok Tik, which received over 500K streams on Spotify. The California-based Jamaican producer aspires to become one of the dynamic faces of the dancehall music industry. His record label, Killalmij Records, is best known for promoting budding artists like I-Octane, Munga Honorable, and Dwayno. Some of the popular songs released by his recording studio include ‘Bubble Up’, ‘Lift it and Drop it’, ‘Tik Tok Tik’, and ‘Bend you back’, to name a few. “It’s beyond thrilling and truly amazing having those numbers for a first time release is like a dream come true,” says KillaImij.

Thaxter is currently working with the former Gaza Empire Member, Gaza Kym, on her extended play, which is set to be released by the end of 2022. He considers Dave Kelly, Don Carleone, Rvssian and JayCrazie among his musical influences. Killalmij recently garnered a huge applause for his recent success with the Clock Tick Riddim project in early April 2022. “We're bringing a fresh new sound with an authentic dancehall vibe. Our productions are going to take dancehall music in a new direction. KillaImij is going to take things to a higher level,” claims Thaxter.

Before starting his musical journey in 2022, Killalmij worked as a network engineer and served in the US Marine as well. He has spent nearly a decade working in the public sector for fortune 500 companies and startups. Talking about his educational qualifications, Thaxter moved to America to study at the College of Agriculture, Science, and Education at Titchfield High School.