PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: The sixth edition of Women Disruptors 2025, Adgully's flagship event, concluded on a high note, celebrating bold and visionary women leaders who are transforming industries and reshaping the future with fearless leadership.

Also Read | Google Ad Account Suspension: Tech Giant Removes 247.4 Million Ads, Suspends 2.9 Million Advertiser Accounts in India Due to Policy Violations, Says '2024 Ads Safety' Report.

Under the empowering theme 'Fearless and Fierce: Celebrating Women Who Dare to Disrupt', this year's summit brought together dynamic voices from across sectors to share insights, spark meaningful dialogue, and honour excellence in leadership, innovation, and mentorship.

This year's summit featured insightful sessions exploring the real challenges and triumphs of modern leadership:

Also Read | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IU vs MS Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

* 'The Power of Collective Action: Building a Supportive Ecosystem for Women Leaders to Thrive'

Chaired by Samyukta Iyer, CEO & Founder of The Simple Thing, the panel featured industry leaders such as Jayatri Dasgupta, (Digital Naari), and Suruchi Mahatpurkar Kore, (Bajaj Group), who discussed collaborative strategies to uplift women in the workforce.

Read more on Adgully

* 'The Authentic Ascent: Leading with Vulnerability and Strength'

Moderated by Pritha Mitra Dasgupta, (Havas India), this panel explored the power of authentic leadership, with insights from Kinnari Dave (ShemarooMe), Prachi Bali (Saatchi Propagate), Shwetal Basu (Polycab India), and Shwetha Iyer (Kissht).

Read more on Adgully

* Keynote Address: Carol Andrade, Dean at St Pauls Institute of Communication Education, delivered a rousing keynote titled "Fearless & Fierce: Embracing Change, Challenging Norms," spotlighting pioneers like Falguni Nayar, Avani Chaturvedi, and Gitanjali Rao as examples of fearless disruption in action.

View highlights

The evening culminated in the prestigious Women Disruptors Awards 2025, honouring exceptional talent across industries for their leadership, innovation, and mentorship:

* Women Entrepreneur of the Year:

Aakriti Bhargava (Wizikey Software), Anjali Chauhan (Garage Productions), Asmita Kapoor (Adsflourish), Dimpy Khera (One Take Media Co), Nikky Gupta (Teamwork Communications), Saloni Anand (Traya), Sapna Sharma (Efficacy Worldwide)

* Women Marketing Head of the Year:

Ruchika Verma (Future Generali India Insurance), Shruti Kaushik Agrawal (Tata Realty & infrastructure Ltd), Suvarna Aathavle (Amazon MX Player)

* Women Agency Head of the Year:

Vibhuti Bhatt (One Advertising & Communication Services Ltd)

* The honorees included Dynamic Women Entrepreneur of the Year Parul Gulati and Kritika Kamra; Chitrangda Singh for The Legacy of Versatility; Tahira Kashyap as The Inspiring Storyteller of the Year; Shalini Passi as Icon of Influence Award; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the Stylish Diva; and Priyamvada Kant as the OTT Rising Star.

View full list of winners

About the significance of this year's theme and the continuing vision behind the initiative, Bijoya Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Adgully, said: "This year's theme, 'Fearless and Fierce: Celebrating Women Who Dare to Disrupt,' isn't just a title; it's a testament to the extraordinary power and influence of the women before us. These wonderful women are not only shaping the present, but you are igniting a fire that will inspire generations to come. At Adgully, we've long championed women's leadership, and this summit is a continuation of that commitment. We believe in creating platforms where these vital stories are heard, fostering a community that empowers women to excel in every aspect of their lives."

Gratitude to Our Partners

Adgully thanks its generous partners who helped bring Women Disruptors 2025 to life:

* Presenting Partner: PhonePe* Powered by: PepsiCo India* Academic Partner: St Pauls Institute of Communication Education* Wellness Partner: Miror* Gifting Partner: Purple Pompa

Women Disruptors 2025 reaffirmed Adgully's mission to spotlight inspiring stories, promote gender equity, and celebrate those who challenge the norm with strength, authenticity, and purpose.

View event highlights on Adgully YouTube Channel

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)