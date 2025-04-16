PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match number seven defending champions Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans. The Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are unbeaten in the PSL 2025 with two wins from as many matches and apparently top the team standings. Multans Sultans, on the other hand, are placed fifth with a defeat in their lone fixture thus far. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IU vs MS PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match in Karachi Witnesses Low Crowd Turnout, Fans Say ‘Embarrassing and Disappointing’.

Islamabad United after defeating Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the PSL 2025 went on to beat Peshawar Zalmi handsomely by 102 runs. The reigning champions will now be eyeing to make it three out of three encounters and continue their domination at top of PSL 2025 points table.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, lost to Karachi Kings in their opening match of PSL 2025. Despite posting 234, Multan Sultans lost the match as Karachi Kings chased down the target in 19.2 overs with four wickets in hand, all thanks to James Vince’s 43-ball 101.

When is Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Islamabad United are set to take on Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 on Wednesday, April 17. The IU vs MS PSL 2025 match is set to get underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB Fans in Pakistan Spotted Watching Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the IU vs MS PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. For Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. To gain access to PSL 2025 live streaming of all matches, viewers will need a Rs 99 pass.

