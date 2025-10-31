VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: In a world where every click, transaction, and login creates a new frontier of opportunity and vulnerability, a new generation of women is taking the lead in defending the digital realm. At Deakin University's GIFT City campus, two passionate cybersecurity experts, Dr Swati Kumari, Senior Lecturer, and Dr Sonam Bhardwaj, Lecturer, Deakin University GIFT City Campus, India, are shaping India's and the larger Indo-Pacific's cyber talent pipeline while redefining what leadership looks like in a field once dominated by men.

Together, they represent the fusion of global expertise and local innovation, mentoring the next generation of cyber defenders while driving cutting-edge research that could shape the future of global digital security.

Quantum pioneering, building tomorrow's defences today

For Dr Swati Kumari, cybersecurity is both a calling and a challenge, one that evolves as quickly as the technology itself.

"Cybersecurity chose me as much as I chose it," she reflects. With over 15 years across academia and industry, including postdoctoral research at Trinity College Dublin, she's seen threats evolve from basic network breaches to potential quantum-level disruptions.

Her research in Post-Quantum Cryptography, IoT Security, and Blockchain places her among the few scholars in India working at the intersection of quantum computing and cybersecurity.

"Quantum computers could someday break the encryption that protects our digital world. My research is about staying one step ahead and building quantum-resistant algorithms to safeguard the future," she explains.

At Deakin, Dr Swati integrates live research into her teaching. Her students explore real-time projects, such as wavelet-driven Quantum SVMs for network intrusion detection and enhancing TLS protocols with NIST-standardized encryption.

"We're not just teaching students to defend today's systems but preparing them for threats that don't exist yet."

A passion turned profession

For Dr Sonam, cybersecurity began as a curiosity, a fascination with how interconnected systems could be both powerful and fragile.

"What intrigued me was how easily systems could be exploited if not protected properly," she says. "Cybersecurity combined technical depth with an investigative edge to understand attacks, preserve evidence, and uncover truth."

Having taught globally, as an Assistant Professor at Bennett University, India, and Tutor at OPIT, Malta, she brings international experience to her teaching at Deakin GIFT City, where she blends network forensics and cybercrime investigation with hands-on, real-world learning. Her students move beyond theory to dissect malware outbreaks, simulate data breaches, and align India's cybersecurity frameworks with global standards such as NIST and ENISA.

"My goal is to ensure students can not only understand global threats but also anticipate and mitigate the next wave of attacks," she says.

Her work embodies Deakin's philosophy of 'learning through doing', and her enthusiasm has inspired many students to enter a field often perceived as intimidating.

GIFT City: A living-lab for global cybersecurity education

Located in India's first international financial services hub, which is home to fintech startups, banks, and global corporations, Deakin's GIFT City campus provides a living lab where students witness cybersecurity in action every day. An unparalleled experiential learning environment.

Dr Swati adds, "It's the perfect ecosystem where students learn global standards while solving Indian challenges and a place where education meets innovation."

"By engaging in simulated attacks, response exercises, and industry projects, they develop the confidence and judgment needed to protect the digital future of places like GIFT City," says Dr Sonam.

Their work ensures Deakin graduates are not only job-ready but globally competent, equipped to secure the digital infrastructure ranging from financial systems to critical national networks, thus supporting the dynamic domestic digital economy directly.

Women lead the way

In a global industry where women make up less than 25% of the cybersecurity workforce, both faculty members are breaking stereotypes and opening doors. Through mentorship, student-led research clubs, and inclusive teaching, they're inspiring more women to enter STEM fields with confidence and purpose.

"Our students, especially young women, bring incredible curiosity and resilience. Their fresh perspectives are shaping how we think about cybersecurity," says Sonam.

Dr Swati echoes this sentiment. "We're building changemakers while nurturing confident professionals; leaders who understand that securing the digital world is a social mission, not just a technical one."

Boundless opportunities for the future of cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is projected to create 3.5 million new jobs globally by 2030, with India emerging as one of the fastest-growing talent markets. From protecting national infrastructure and financial systems to building secure AI and IoT solutions, the opportunities are immense and evolving.

Deakin University's GIFT City Campus is addressing emergent priorities, nurturing the cyber talent it needs with globalised resilience, ethics, and exposure. For the Deakin faculty duo, their passion and dedication are transforming how cybersecurity is understood, taught, and practised. They are ensuring that Deakin's globally benchmarked curriculum enables graduates to step directly into roles as cyber analysts, cloud security architects, incident responders, and policy advisors, both in India and internationally.

Their message to aspiring students is simple: "Be curious. Stay ethical. Make an impact. Cybersecurity isn't just about systems; it's about shaping a safer digital world that needs you."

