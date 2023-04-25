New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): World Auto Forum successfully organised the WAF I2N - Innovators & Investors Network and WAF Whale Tank in partnership with We Founder Circle, India's No 1 Angel Investors Platform. The event was also powered by WAF First Angels - A curated community by World Auto Forum of angel investors comprising Top CXOs, Entrepreneurs and professionals.

Anuj Guglani, Founder & CEO, World Auto Forum said, "A thriving startups ecosystem is the barometer of innovation and growth for any nation. India has been a country of investors, startups and entrepreneurs even before these terms were coined. WAF is committed to contributing to these communities meaningfully."

The WAF I2N first panel discussion included angel investors and startup founders as speakers. It was on an extremely pertinent topic: Important Things That Make a Startup Successful. It initially saw the investors and founders lock horns on valuations, viability and value creation. This spiced up the discussion, reminiscent of their quarterly review meetings back at their offices! Gradually the discussion led to the discovery of common ground for win-win! They realised they need each other for the ecosystem to be alive. Hence collaboration is inevitable!

The second WAF I2N panel discussion saw MDs & CEOs of large corporations, angel investors and startup founders explore synergies to work with each other. The age old adage that the next Google might not come from Google and so forth was put to trial by the learned top thought leaders. The large corporation leaders acknowledged how at times their bureaucracy and layers of protocols can impede fast decision-making and innovation. The startups rose to the occasion, ready to partner with their fresh thinking, passion and agility.

There was an interesting Angel Investing Masterclass by Vikas Aggarwal, Co-founder, We Founder Circle which demystified Angel investing and brought back the focus on the basics of process, tech and research for sustained success in angel investing.

ENTER THE WAF WHALE TANK !

WAF organised the first ever Whale Tank where 3 startups pitched their business ideas and stories of their growth and traction to a hall full of Angel investors - The WAF First Angels.

The first startup was Qik Meeting, a unified business communication app that provides the world's fastest online meeting rooms and the world's first ever in-person meeting experience. Their AI powered automatic MoMs, meeting rooms with files, notes for life, fire up enterprise productivity. They have filed several US patent applications as well for their innovations.

Next to present was AutoNXT Automation, a technology company developing an electric autonomous tractor with their high torque electric powertrain and off-road automation technologies. More than 70 per cent of a tractor's acquisition cost is spent on it's fuel as running cost by a farmer during its entire ownership tenure. This e-tractor comes with an onboard charger and can substantially reduce comprehensive cost of ownership.

The third startup was Motozite, an exclusive one-stop platform for luxury cars lovers to buy a pre-owned or a new luxury car or sell/trade-in their luxury car, and avail ownership solutions such as finance, insurance and warranty, all under one roof! Currently an aggregator, they plan to enter the buying, refurbishment and selling model.

The 10th WAF Awards Ceremony: Six WAF Stars shine all the Way

Then it was time for the awards ceremony for the 10th WAF Awards - an award which is known for its quick elimination rounds rather than the slow and research-based selection ones! The WAF Award is that rare award which rewards and recognises the best people behind the best products and companies based on thorough research.

Five features make the WAF award different and truly aspirational:

1. No Sponsor partner allowed on the jury or even for nomination. 2. DMS, IIT Delhi as the research partner.3. Award not given if even a single jury member dissents. 4. Observers during jury rounds to ensure process compliance.5. Winner's team members and families encouraged to join in for the Awards ceremony.

The highly experienced and distinguished 10th WAF Awards jury members:

1. Nikunj Sanghi, Former President FADA & MD, JS FourWheel Motors2. Dilip Chenoy, Former Secretary General, FICCI3. Pamela Tikku, Chief Business Officer, ICAT4. Rohini Prakash, Investment Professional, Tomorrow Capital5. Puneet Kapur, Head, LeanExcell 6. Avik Chattopadhyay, Co-founder, Expereal7. Nand Kumar Nair, Consulting Editor, Jagran New Media8. Anuj Guglani, CEO, Founder & CEO WAF Group

The Independent observer this time was Atul Arora, Partner, Wiserfeed Consulting.

For the last one decade, the people, departments and teams which have won the WAF Award are known as WAF Stars in the industry.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Volkswagen has a lasting association with World Auto Forum. We appreciate the platform as they encourage, reward and recognise innovation and quality work."

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India stated, "We at MG believe and have a program for mentoring and incubating innovative startup ecosystems in India and it is a pleasure to see that the WAF Whale Tank provides such a platform to startups. This echoes our brand pillar of innovation."

So please put your hands together for the Six WAF Stars for 2023

1. Teams at Altigreen for the Best EV Innovation2. After Sales Department of Hyundai Motor India for their Shield of Trust Programme3. The teams at Samvardhana Motherson managing Sustainable Innovation4. Teams at Orix India for Best Innovations in Shared Mobility5. Teams at Tata Motors that worked on Deployment of Tether CVP - Connected Vehicle Program supplied by Tata Elxsi 6. Teams at UNO Minda Lighting Division for Best Innovation

Sharad Malhotra, Nipsea Group & Director on the Board, Nippon Paint India commented, "WAF has been undertaking pioneering work to bring the automobile industry together to address common challenges and issues. And we at Nippon Paint Auto Refinish are delighted to be associated with them."

Tanuj Pugalia, Chairman, Gallops Motors said, "Our association with WAF goes back more than a decade. We feel a deep connection with the innovations and innovators of the Auto and mobility ecosystem via WAF."

Vadiraj Katti, Co-founder & CEO, iTriangle commented, "Telematics is powering new applications and business models. It's heartening to see the new crop of startups, absorb and adopt them with alacrity and focus."

Top auto & mobility companies are annual partners at WAF. Here they are -

Annual OEM Gold Partners

MG Motor India | Volkswagen India

Annual Gold Partners

Nippon Paint | Gallops Motors | iTriangle

Annual Partners

Pick My Car | Focus Engineering | Hass Ventures | Jaldi EV

World Auto Forum (WAF) is a Global Auto & Mobility Think Tank Platform - a place as relevant for Chairpersons and Top CXOs as it is for interns and trainees. Established in 2009, it now has community members across 125 Countries. WAF Auto News is the World's No 1 in World Auto News.

WAF TV is its online broadcasting arm where one can watch hundreds of videos on the Auto & Mobility Industry. WAF also organises popular programs like WAFit!, IVASS, WAF Awards and CXO Roundtables Discussions where top leaders of the industry take their Dialogue to Action!

