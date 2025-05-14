SMPL

Almaty [Kazakhstan], May 14: World Book of Records, United Kingdom, hosted a grand international awards ceremony in Almaty, Kazakhstan, bringing together dignitaries, achievers, and visionaries from 35 countries. The prestigious gathering served as a powerful platform to celebrate excellence, recognize global impact, and promote international unity. The ceremony was spearheaded by Advo. Santosh Shukla, President & CEO of World Book of Records, and Dr. Suchita Shukla, Director of WBR, who provided inspirational leadership throughout the ceremony. Their presence underscored the organization's commitment to creating a global network of achievers dedicated to service, innovation, and human excellence.

Notable dignitaries who graced the ceremony included Corina Sujdea, Founder of Relttaw (Romania), and Dauren Sagingaliev, Director of the Scientific and Methodological Center of the Almaty Education Department. Kazakhstan's own Ishangaliyeva Aigul Maksotovna, WBR representative, played a significant role in presenting the awards and highlighting the contributions of honourees from across sectors such as education, healthcare, innovation, entrepreneurship, social service, and environmental advocacy. Each award conferred was a tribute to the honourees' dedication to bettering their communities and the world. In her address, Dr. Suchita Shukla emphasized the importance of recognizing unsung heroes whose work often goes unnoticed, urging society to take collective responsibility in celebrating such individuals.

The Embassy of India to Kazakhstan, Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad (Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan), Hon'ble Nurlan Zhalgasbayev (Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India), and Advo. Santosh Shukla, President & CEO of World Book of Records, extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees for their remarkable achievements and contributions. Advo. Santosh Shukla echoed these sentiments, encouraging cross-border collaboration and unity through recognition, in line with WBR's global mission. The ceremony featured vibrant cultural performances that highlighted the diversity of participating nations and celebrated Kazakhstan's role as a rising hub for international recognition.

The atmosphere was one of joy, appreciation, and shared purpose. With the conclusion of the WBR Awards 2025, Kazakhstan has solidified its place on the global stage for honouring human excellence. The ceremony left participants inspired and committed to promoting progress, peace, and cooperation across nations. World Book of Records continues to stand as a beacon for recognizing those who make the world a better place.

