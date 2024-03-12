NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 12: The India Trade Mission 2024, organized jointly by the World Trade Center Utah (WTC Utah) and the Indus International Research Foundation (IIRF), concluded on March 4th, following a series of productive meetings from February 26th. Led by former Governor Gary Herbert of Utah, alongside the leadership team of WTC Utah, the delegation embarked on this mission to enhance bilateral relations and identify collaboration prospects across diverse sectors.

During their visit, the delegation actively collaborated with key stakeholders and industry leaders to explore potential partnerships across India, spanning major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Among the entities engaged were prominent companies/organizations, as well as micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Notable engagements included interactions with a diverse array of organizations, including

* Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)* US Commercial Service* Mount Tech Growth Fund - Kavach under the leadership of former Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar* MIICCIA under the presidency of Ambassador Anil Trigunayat IFS (Retd)* Observer Research Foundation Mumbai* Indian Merchants' Chamber (IMC) of Commerce and Industry, Mumbai* IIRF India in Bengaluru, at the Defence Aerospace and Technology ConclaveAdditionally, the delegation had the privilege of meeting with esteemed dignitaries, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He expressed keen interest in potential collaborations within the education sector, proposing the establishment of campuses by Utah State University in India. Furthermore, discussions with Minister of Industries and IT of Hyderabad, Duddilla Sridhar Babu yielded significant results with B&B manufacturing company actively exploring options to establish a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, highlighting the concrete outcomes of such diplomatic endeavors. The delegation also engaged with the Cabinet Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi, to enhance the dialogue on bilateral cooperation.

These meetings served as a testament to the success and impact of this venture, spanning diverse sectors and underscoring the extensive scope for collaboration between the two nations.

The milestones of the visit include the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs):

* Mount Tech Growth Fund - Kavachh (Alf Category II SEBI registered Venture Capital fund based In NCR, India) and 47G (aerospace and defence association in the state of Utah comprising over 100 companies and 20 academic institutions based in the United States of America) on: enhancing bilateral startup ecosystem relations.* Mount Tech Growth Fund - Kavachh and World Trade Center Utah, the EDO supported by the state of Utah for promoting international trade and investment on:- enhancing bilateral trade and investment ecosystem and relations between India and Utah. * MIICCIA and World Trade Center Utah to promote change of delegations, trade information and bilateral economic relations.* Super study abroad and University of Utah Asia Campus.

Moreover, Hummingbird EV, an electric vehicle business for commercial trucks, has held discussions with a few possible partners about producing EV vehicles in India using American technology. This represents another concrete milestone.

Governor Herbert shared, "Our visit to India has been immensely fruitful, showcasing the immense potential for collaboration between Utah and India across various sectors. The partnerships forged during this mission lay the foundation for long-term, mutually beneficial relationships."

"The India Trade Mission 2024 has been a resounding success, exemplifying the power of international collaboration and the importance of fostering strong bilateral ties. We look forward to further deepening these relationships and exploring new avenues for partnership," Erin Farr, VP of Business Development, Economic Development Corporation of Utah added.

Guruprasad Sowle, President and Co-founder of IIRF Americas and International Advisor for India at World Trade Center Utah emphasized the success of the visit stating, "It has been a privilege to partner and anchor the delegation from Utah and witness the synergies that emerged during all our engagements. These interactions have opened doors for meaningful collaborations, contributing to the growth and prosperity of both regions."

The World Trade Center Utah's India Trade Mission 2024 has not only strengthened economic ties but has also laid the groundwork for sustained collaboration and innovation between Utah and India. As both regions continue to evolve and grow, such initiatives will play a pivotal role in driving global progress and prosperity. World Trade Center Utah is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to accelerate growth for Utah companies through our global network, programs, and services. Utah was the fastest-growing state in the U.S. from 2010 to 2020 and ranked the nation's best economy by U.S. News and World Report in April 2023. Officially joining the World Trade Centers Association in 2007, the organization has helped companies throughout the state actualize their global potential and was recognized by the U.S. President with the 2021 President's "E" Award for Export Service - the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

Indus International Research Foundation is a New Delhi based organization with its overseas center in the USA. It is part of a global network of scholars, professionals and veterans based in India and abroad. The Foundation focuses primarily on international relations, Indian heritage, political economy and security studies. Led by experts with decades of international and domestic policy experience, IIRF India engages with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis of global trends and India's challenging role as an emerging world leader. Foundation also runs special programs for veterans.

