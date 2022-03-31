New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/Mediawire): Woxsen University collaborates with Schindler India under Corporate Partnership with a joint vision of strengthening industry-academia interface for students, faculty & research. Schindler is a global leader in sustainable, safe, and smart urban mobility and is one of the world's largest providers of elevators, escalators, moving walkways and more.

The corporate partnership has been established to fulfil various covenants of the university, one of them is to provide students with exposure to industry movers-and-shakers such as Schindler, that is spearheading innovation and is driven by strong ideologies towards social impact.

The Woxsen-Schindler collaboration has been strategically designed to ensure maximum exposure for key areas such as:

* Student Mentorship* Capstone Projects* Internships and Live Projects* Leadership Sessions * Management Development Programs (MDPs)* Faculty Development Programs (FDPs)* Research Collaboration* Joint Conferences

"Woxsen University is one of the Top 3 best campuses in India, the infrastructure is really amazing, one can really see how the future of India is being built, who is building it and how are they making it very effective. It is a great place to learn and make a great career. I hope to be back to campus with a lot of things to do and make a greater impact." said Ashok Ramachandran - CEO & President, Schindler India. His visit to the campus was towards an interactive session with students currently pursuing MBA in the fields of general management, business analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and financial services.

Ashok will be returning to Woxsen University soon, this time as the Chief Guest at the Global Impact Summit 2022, one of the university's flagship events, to be held from April 10 -14, 2022. The event aimed at providing a one-of-a-kind platform to discuss higher education and the opportunities that can be created around it, will feature a slew of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians & researchers, government officials, and regulatory bodies from around the world along with Woxsen's international partner universities

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana and is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022 and Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University provides new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 60+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge.

