New Delhi, March 31: The CBI has registered 715 corruption cases against 715 Central government employees in 45 departments from 2017 to 2021, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Jitendra Singh said, 1,281 employees belonging to various departments were booked by the probe agency on bribery and corruption charges.

Action in individual cases is taken by the concerned cadre controlling authorities (CCAs) in accordance with the respective Disciplinary Rules, he said. In 2017, 210 cases were registered, 158 in 2018, 141 in 2019, 95 in 2020 and 111 in 2021 to prevent corruption in the Central government. CBI Arrests Senior Intelligence Official and Another Person in Connection With Bribery Case in Ghaziabad.

The country has stringent Penal laws for Public servants facing corruption, under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 prohibits benami transactions. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 penalises public servants for the offence of money laundering. India is also a signatory (not ratified) to the UN Convention against Corruption since 2005.

