Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27: Woxsen University commissions Phase-1 of its Solar Power generation on campus. With this, the university has successfully followed-through with its commitment announced last year in November. The commissioning was inaugurated by Sridhar Gadhi, Founder & Exec. Chairman, Quantela and Revathy Ashok, Co-Founder, Strategy Garage.

The inauguration was held on the day of the university's 11th Governing Body Meeting, in the esteem presence of body members Dr. M. Ram Mohan Rao, Former Director, IIM Bangalore and Shoba Dixit, Director, ALPLA India along with the senior leadership team of Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Anupam Awasthi, Senior Vice President; Prathap Reddy, Vice President-Construction and Mahesh Shetty, Regional Head.

Phase-1 is currently slated to generate 328 kW of the total 1MW, which will cover the energy requirement of the most important administrative and academic blocks. These blocks house all the state-of-art learning spaces, high-tech labs and central library situated at the heart of the 200 Acre residential campus. The labs include the AI & Robotics Lab and Bloomberg Finance Lab which is one of the largest in Asia and the Central Library which is the largest in India. The university aims to achieve an installed capacity of 1 MW by the end of 2023. This major launch will significantly contribute to Woxsen's aim of reducing its carbon footprint and towards becoming Net Zero.

Woxsen University's commitment to sustainability extends beyond energy conservation. The institution actively promotes various initiatives, including waste management, water conservation and eco-friendly practices on campus. By incorporating solar energy into its operations, the university is at the forefront of the green movement in the education sector.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, Rank #28, All India Top Engineering Colleges, EducationWorld 2023, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

