Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25: Woxsen University School of Business is thrilled to announce that Eduniversal, a globally recognised ranking agency for higher education, has awarded Woxsen University School of Business the prestigious 3-Palme rating. After this remarkable achievement, Woxsen joins an exclusive group of business schools recognised for their academic excellence and global impact.

Eduniversal is a leading global ranking and rating agency specializing in higher education, in Paris. Established in 1994, it focuses on evaluating academic institutions in France. Eduniversal expanded its reach internationally in 2007. Its mission is to provide valuable tools to help students make informed decisions about their educational and career paths. The agency fosters international collaboration by promoting academic exchanges, encouraging mobility for both students and professors.

Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez , Vice President, Woxsen University, expressed his enthusiasm and stated, "The 3-Palme rating is a testament to the transformative impact of our education. It recognizes our commitment to providing our students with a world-class learning experience. By aligning ourselves with global best practices, we empower our students to become future leaders who can compete on the global stage. This recognition is a significant step forward for Indian higher education and a source of pride for our entire Woxsen community."

With the 3-Palme ranking, Woxsen University joins a select group of top-tier business schools worldwide, including renowned institutions such as George Mason University School of Business, Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business, Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School, S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), among others. This recognition highlights Woxsen's commitment to offering students a high-quality education that prepares them to become successful leaders in the global business world.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure spread over 60 acres. With 150+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its Undergraduate programs by securing All India Rank 12 amongst Top 130 BBA Pvt. Institutes, All India Rank 20 amongst Top 160 B.Tech Pvt. Institutes, All India Rank 3 amongst Top 25 Design Pvt. Institutes and All India Rank 3 amongst Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes. For its MBA programs, Woxsen has secured a QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024-2025, Rank 6 in Asia-Pacific and Rank 3 in India by Bloomberg Best B-Schools Ranking 2024, Rank #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

