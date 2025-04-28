SMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], April 28: XLRI - Xavier School of Management, India's premier Jesuit business school, is proud to announce the upcoming Business-Biodiversity Conclave organized by the Fr. Arrupe Centre for Ecology & Sustainability (FACES) in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The conclave is scheduled for Monday, April 28, 2025 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM at LH-1, International Centre, XLRI Campus, Jamshedpur.

With ecological responsibility and sustainable business practices becoming increasingly vital in today's economic landscape, this flagship conclave aims to bring together thought leaders, policy-makers and corporate practitioners to deliberate on the intersection of business and biodiversity in India.

Key Highlights of the Conclave

Inaugural Session (9:30 AM - 10:30 AM)

Chief Guest & Keynote Address:

Shailja Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head, Jharkhand Biodiversity Board

Special Address:

Sourav Roy, CEO, Tata Steel Foundation

Panel Discussion (11:00 AM - 1:00 PM)

Theme: "Business & Biodiversity - Challenges, Opportunities and the Way Forward for Indian Business"

Eminent Panellists Include:

* Wei Hsien Lee, Senior Technical Officer, Finance and Economics for Nature, IUCN

* Smita Pankaj, IFS, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, Jamshedpur

* Vaishnavi Prabhakaran, Head - Corporate Sustainability, Tata Power

* K. Sourabh, Bureau of Indian Standards

The Fr. Arrupe Centre for Ecology & Sustainability (FACES) at XLRI continues to be a torchbearer of XLRI's ethos of "Excellence with Integrity" and "For the Greater Good" by fostering action-oriented dialogue on sustainability. FACES serves as a multidisciplinary platform to promote ecologically inclusive growth that integrates academic excellence with environmental stewardship.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a globally acclaimed organization with UN Observer status, brings its expertise in science, policy and practice to this meaningful collaboration.

This conclave is a reflection of XLRI's unwavering commitment to shaping ethical, socially responsible and environmentally conscious leaders for the future.

For attending prior confirmation is required via email at: neha@xlri.ac.in

