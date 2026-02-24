Akshay Kumar on Tuesday dropped a striking first-look motion poster of his much-awaited horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla. Taking to Instagram on February 24, the actor shared an intriguing glimpse of his character, instantly sparking excitement among fans. 'Bhooth Bangla' First Song Teaser: Akshay Kumar Promises Peak Comedy in His Trademark Style in 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge'.

Akshay Kumar Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar’s Tantrik Avatar Revealed

The motion poster presents Akshay in a dramatic 'tantrik-like' avatar, marking a distinct shift from his recent on-screen personas. Seated shirtless on an eerie, intricately carved throne adorned with demonic faces, he sports black sunglasses and multiple strands of Rudraksha beads. Holding a rosary, the actor appears mid-scream, his mouth wide open, creating an intense yet theatrical visual that hints at the film's horror-comedy tone. Accompanying the poster was a playful caption that read, "Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak... Let the fun begin!" 'Wheel of Fortune India': Akshay Kumar Calls Out Racism Against North-East Indians, Says 'They Have Given Their Blood for India, They Are Indians'.

‘Bhoot Bangla’ Gets New Release Date

Akshay also confirmed that Bhoot Bangla has been preponed. Originally slated to release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 10, 2026. Bhoot Bangla also marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after a gap of nearly 16 years. The duo last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhoot Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.