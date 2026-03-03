VMPL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 3: Xtranet Technologies Private Limited has reached a landmark milestone in the digital financial infrastructure space. As a pivotal member of a strategic consortium, the company has secured a massive ₹108.77 crore contract to modernize the core banking systems across the state of Haryana.

Selected under NABARD's national RFP framework, the consortium with Xtranet at the helm of technical execution will spearhead the digital overhaul for The Haryana State Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd (HARCO Bank) and its network of 19 District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).

Digital Transformation at Scale: 615 BranchesThe mandate is one of the largest of its kind in the cooperative banking sector. Representing the total order value for the consortium, the project covers a sprawling network of 615 branches. Xtranet's specialized role involves migrating the entire ecosystem from the legacy Finacle 7.x platform to the state-of-the-art Finacle 10.2.25.

The project is a total infrastructure modernization, with the contract encompassing:

- Comprehensive Data Migration: Moving millions of records with zero downtime.

- 5-Year Managed Services: Operating under the ASP (Application Service Provider) model to ensure long-term stability.

- Mission-Critical Deadline: Full migration is scheduled for completion by August 31, 2026.

From Service Provider to Infrastructure PlatformThis win signals a strategic pivot for Xtranet within the consortium framework. While many IT vendors focus on short-term projects, Xtranet is positioning itself as a Banking Infrastructure Platform Company.

By operating within the mission-critical layers of the banking ecosystem--handling core platforms, regulatory compliance, and transaction resilience Xtranet has moved from being a traditional vendor to a "partner in sovereignty" for India's financial institutions.

"This isn't just about code; it's about the resilience of the financial system," a company spokesperson noted. "By modernizing the core architecture of 20 banks simultaneously as part of this consortium, we are ensuring that the rural and cooperative banking sectors in Haryana have the same digital firepower as the biggest private players in the country."

Strategic Financial ImpactThe ₹108.77 crore total contract value significantly strengthens Xtranet's order book visibility for the next half-decade. The inclusion of five years of managed services ensures a steady, predictable revenue stream while reinforcing the company's reputation for delivering complex, large-scale government and semi-government mandates alongside its consortium partners.

As the August 2026 deadline approaches, all eyes will be on Xtranet as they execute one of the most ambitious cooperative banking upgrades in recent Indian history.

