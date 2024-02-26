PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 26: The IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad turned 10 this year, highlighting its popularity as an international platform for culinary and cultural exchange. To commemorate this epic event, India Posts launched a special postage stamp carrying the YCO logo. The stamp was launched from the Hyderabad General Post Office in the My Stamp section of India Posts. My Stamp is the brand name for personalised sheets of postage stamps of India Post. The commemorative stamp was a result of the efforts of Valmiki Hari Kishan, FIIHM and Founder of Valmiki Tours and Travel Solutions. This commemoration was a national recognition of the YCO as a mega international event hosted in India.

Also Read | Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur Says Regulations Enabled India To Be Global Benchmark in Fintech Industry.

The commemorative postage stamp was launched during the course of the IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2024 by Dr Suborno Bose, Founder and Chairman of the Young Chef Olympiad Committee and Valmiki Harikishan. The release of the postage stamp echoed Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's words for YCO's 10th edition. "When it comes to culinary excellence through competition, the world will look at India and remember the Young Chef Olympiad. IIHM has taken the lead but it will pass on to India," said Sanjeev Kapoor.

"Through the course of 10 years, the Young Chef Olympiad has grown from strength to strength and this commemorative postage stamp is a recognition of the growth. YCO symbolises the culmination of barriers to cultivate an environment where friendship blossoms. The Young Chef Olympiad is a platform to promote Youth Culinary Diplomacy, a platform to bring the world together through the power of youth, and India will also be recognised as the melting pot of diverse cultures and traditions" said Dr Suborno Bose.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Killed, Her Body With Severed Limbs Found in Drum Near an Abandoned Building in Nisarga Layout; Probe Launched.

About IIHM

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World. The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

Please visit for more information: www.iihm.ac.in

Contacts:

Abdullah Ahmed,COO, IIHM Hotel School GroupT: +91-(0)11-43204700E: Abdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346695/yco_stamp_poster.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256068/4559300/IIHM_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)