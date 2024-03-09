VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO Delhi) and NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) celebrated the Young Achiever's Awards 2024 at the historic Jaipur House, NGMA, India Gate, New Delhi.

This year's edition of the Young Achiever's Awards is distinguished by YFLO Delhi's collaboration with NGMA (the National Gallery of Modern Art). The event signifies a substantial stride in celebrating the exceptional achievements of young Indian women & added a new dimension to the event, highlighting the importance in recognizing and honouring talent.

The Young Achiever's Awards is an annual event organised by YFLO Delhi dedicated to recognizing the outstanding contributions of young Indian women under the age of 45 across diverse fields such as sports, media, design, politics, visual arts, performing arts, business entrepreneurship, community service, literature, cinema, and fashion.

This year some of the notable awardees included Mira Kapoor, wellness advocate, Adwaita Nayyar, CEO of Nykaa, Mallika Dua, Indian comedian & actress, Arundhati Katju, Law and equal rights icon, Baljeet Kaur, Mountaineer, Dutee Chand, Indian Athlete, Avarna Jain, vice chairman, Saregama India, Aarti Shah, Para Athlete, Radha Goneka, Ruma Devi, Alina Alam and numerous others.

The event was graced by distinguished guests such as Lisa Ray, Author & Actress, Abha Dalmia, Past FLO President and other esteemed personalities across industries & from YFLO & FLO.

In her speech, Lisa Ray highlighted, "Tonight, we are here to celebrate the incredible achievements of young women all across the India. Let's keep pushing our boundaries and supporting each other on our journeys to success. Here's to diversity, resilience, and endless possibilities for women's!"

According to Divya Jain, Chairperson, YFLO Delhi, "International Women's Day has always been special, as we stand united in celebration of the unwavering strength of women worldwide. YFLO Delhi is privileged to partner with the Ministry of Culture; a collaboration that magnified our commitment to amplify the voices and vision of extraordinary women. Together, we have not only recognized their remarkable contributions but also reaffirmed our dedication to advancing gender equality and empowerment"

According to Dr. Sanjeev Kishore Goutam, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art, "NGMA is pleased to collaborate with YFLO in their mission towards gender equality & creating impactful initiatives. The Young Achiever's Awards aims to recognise the indomitable spirit and exceptional talent that women bring to every sphere of life. We are the venue partner for the event and the idea is to promote gender diversity and Women empowerment."

Mira Kapoor, wellness advocate, "Receiving this award is a true honour. It's a reminder that every journey, no matter how unconventional, has value. Let's continue to break barriers and inspire others to chase their dreams fearlessly."

Adwaita Nayar, CEO of Nykaa Fashion, "Being recognized by YFLO at NGMA is humbling. Let's use our platforms to uplift and empower others, creating a future where every woman's voice is heard and respected."

The evening was embellished with a Heritage Textile Walk honoured the timeless artistry of Ajrakh, curated by Nitya Bajaj, under the label of Nitya bajaj. Ajrakh, known for its intricate patterns and historical significance, epitomizes the essence of our heritage. Nitya Bajaj's dedication to preserving this craft shines through in every piece, blending tradition with modernity seamlessly.

A vibrant display of cultural programmes followed with Kathak Ballet performance on #BecauseSheCan by Shivani Verma. It was conceptualised to highlight "Shakti as a source of power for all creations. Shakti is Shiva, Shakti is the Feminine Divine and Shakti is every Woman."

On this powerful day of Mahashivratri and International Women's Day, the show brought a unique performing arts ensemble 'I Rise'. The composition uses 4 different types of Indian percussion instruments.

The event was graced by prominent figures from FLO & YFLO including past presidents and GB members. Among the notable attendees are past Chairs of YFLO Delhi. Additionally, current committee members of YFLO Delhi, including Payal Kanodia, Varda Taneja, Tania Nijwahan, Neha Joshi Jain, Aishwarya Bansal, Neha Gupta, Pankhuri Mukim Nandy, Aaradhana Dalmia, Neeha Nagpal, Sana Bector, Kaveri Garg, Surbhhi K Modi, Saumya Lohia Agarwal, Stuti Gupta, Rajnni J Jain, Rashi Anand, Rashi Jain, Niyati Bhandari, and Vedika Agarwal will be present to celebrate the achievements of the awardees and contribute to the evening's success.

In the past year, YFLO has achieved remarkable milestones in its efforts to empower women and create impactful initiatives. One of our notable accomplishments is the highly successful #BecauseSheCan Podcast series, which focused on digital women empowerment, which garnered over 9 million impressions and 1.3 million views across 15+ platforms and 13+ countries, showcasing its significant impact and reach.

Furthermore, our nonprofit movement "Because She Can" received multiple accolades at the 2024 Anthem Awards in New York. This recognition is particularly significant, considering it won through over 2000 entries from 44 countries, underscoring its exceptional impact and relevance. Additionally, the launch of the "Because She Can Center of Excellence" in collaboration with FLO has been instrumental in upskilling 200 underprivileged women. Furthermore, initiatives such as job placements for over 390+ women nationwide and community welfare projects like tree plantation drives, blood donation camps, and educational support for children have furthered our commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

Insightful learning sessions with prestigious institutions like Harvard Business School and Google, alongside cultural experiences like the Van Gogh360 art exhibit, have enriched our year of activities. Collaborations with organisations like Lakshyam NGO for #BecauseFashionIsForAPurpose, and interactions with government officials & personalities such as Twinkle Khanna, Kalki Kochlin, and many others have contributed to a rich and impactful year aimed at advancing YFLO Delhi's mission of empowering women and fostering inclusive growth.

