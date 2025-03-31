PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31: Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, popularly known as Yoga Aravind, was recently honored with the prestigious "ICON OF RESPONSIBILITY" title award by the International Award Forum (IAF) on March 30, 2025, in Chennai, recognizing his outstanding leadership and social impact. At just 25 years old, he has shattered conventional boundaries, setting new benchmarks in leadership, entrepreneurship, and social empowerment. Holding multiple national and international positions across diverse fields--including yoga, business, film production, and policymaking--he is redefining what it means to be a young leader in the 21st century.

A three-time world record holder, Yoga Aravind's journey is a testament to dedication, vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence. His achievements include receiving the World's Youngest Corporate CEO Award at the age of 22, the International Men's Iconic Award at 23, and the State Best Youth Award in 2019. His contributions span industries, making him a force to reckon with in yoga, wellness, culture, and business innovation.

As the head of Aravind Group, an empire comprising film production, finance, fitness, social media, and education, Yoga Aravind's leadership has influenced thousands globally. His work extends to policy-making, serving as the Board of Study (BOS) Member at Alagappa University and holding prestigious titles such as the National Secretary General of the Indian Yogasana Sports Federation (IYSF) under the Ministry of AYUSH, and the Honorary President of the Indian Pharmacist Federation (IPF).

"I believe responsibility is not just about titles but about impact. I dedicate my journey to empowering individuals and transforming industries," says Yoga Aravind.

His international influence includes roles as the International Director & CEO of Nobel World Records Pvt. Ltd. and the International President of the International Culture Council (ICC). He is also at the forefront of fashion and arts, leading federations for Aari workers, makeup artists, and fashion designers.

At an age where many are still finding their path, Yoga Aravind has already built a legacy--one that cements his place as the "Icon of Responsibilities." His story is an inspiration to young visionaries worldwide, proving that age is no barrier to achieving greatness.

