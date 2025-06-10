SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10: The KEA Prabhat Auditorium in Kamalanagar, Bengaluru, came alive on the evening of June 8 as five talented students of Guru Vidushi Dr. Manisha Mittal -- G. Yogitha, Raevanya Sai Bhargavi J, Gamya Guttikonda, Srishti Madhusudan Sahu, and Jahnavi Burla -- presented their Bharatanatyam Ranga Pravesham. The event marked a significant debut celebrating years of devoted training, discipline, and passion.

Ranga Pravesham, symbolizing a dancer's formal solo entry onto the stage, was beautifully executed with a complete Margam. The packed auditorium witnessed traditional pieces including Alarippu, Jathiswaram, Shabdam, Varnam, Keerthanam, and Thillana, each performed with poise, precision, and expressive depth -- a true reflection of their rigorous preparation at Cadenza Dance & Music Academy under the mentorship of Dr. Manisha Mittal.

Accompaniment and Artistic Excellence

A live orchestra enhanced the aesthetic and spiritual depth of the evening's performance:

* Vocal: Vid. M. S. Deepak

* Nattuvangam: Vid. Dr. Manisha Mittal

* Mridangam: Vid. Karthik Vydhatri

* Flute: Vid. Rakesh Dath

* Rhythm Pad: Vid. Dhanush N

Dignitaries in Attendance

The ceremony was graced by prominent personalities, including:

* Pardeep Kumar, Zonal Director - South Zone, Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India

* Dr. Bickey Bangari, Founder & Chairman, Council for Media & Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB), New Delhi

* Shubha Dhananjay, Chairperson, Karnataka Sangeetha Nrithya Academy

All dignitaries appreciated the students' commitment to the art form and praised the exceptional standard of their performances.

Guru Dr. Manisha Mittal, moved by the occasion, shared:

"Watching them perform with such maturity and devotion reaffirms why we teach -- to preserve and share this sacred art form. As a teacher, I've come to realize that witnessing your students perform on stage brings a deeper joy and fulfillment than performing yourself."

A Community Celebration

The event welcomed over 300 attendees, including families, classical art enthusiasts, and members of the local and cultural community. Guests were treated to refreshments and a celebratory dinner, turning the performance into a vibrant and heartwarming cultural gathering.

This Ranga Pravesham was not only a significant personal achievement for the dancers but also a shining moment for the future of Bharatanatyam, highlighting the next generation of passionate performers.

Vid. Dr. Manisha Mittal

Director & Founder, CADENZA Cultural Arts Education & Research Foundation

Joint Secretary, CMSB Women's Wing, Karnataka

