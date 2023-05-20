New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/GPRC): At an age when children are often busy wasting their time on games and mobile phones, 28 students of Twin Win Academy have astonished everyone by writing a book. These students have brought 28 stories related to new ideas and social changes in the book titled, 'Novelty of Thoughts'. These students were learning the nuances of creative thinking and creative writing since last 6 months under the guidance of renowned writer and educationist, Vaibhav Pande.

This book is available online and offline in many places. These stories are so interesting that the readers will get hooked to them instantly. The stories touch on the finer aspects of life. A reader will be able to enjoy different genres like fiction, science fiction, mystery, drama, fantasy, etc. in the book. Talking about the book, Vaibhav Pande said, "It is very important for the society that we create a generation of creative thinkers and doers. In this book, the 28 young bright minds worked extensively for six months to complete this project and learnt not only writing skills but also teamwork, leadership skills and effective communication skills. The book is the result of a training programme conducted by Twin Win Academy for the students. We hope that the readers will enjoy this book thoroughly. Congratulations to all the trainers of Twin Win who were working hard on this project. I also thank Anshul Vashisht and Mayank Garg who helped in making all this possible for these young minds."

It is noteworthy that children nowadays are drifting away from books and literature. An initiative like this brings a new dawn in the field of literature.

The names of the 28 young guns who achieved this feat are:

Aaradhya Kawatra

Aarav Kawatra

Anna Tresia Sebastian

Avik Tikkoo

Devvardhan Agarwal

Ekansh Singh Karakoti

Hargurbani Kaur

Harshil Kumar

Ishtpal Singh

June

Kavya Pratap Singh

Kavyansh Kweera

Mahika Khandelwal

Nalin Tiwari

Navlika Verma

Naysha Singh

Parth Priya Tiwari

Samridhi Singh

Sanidhya Pande

Shoubhit Amin

Shreeyanshi Dutta

Siddhant Pathak

Tashi Bhatt

Vrinda Singh

Yashika Dwivedi

Yashovardhan Agarwal

Yashvi Upreti

Yatharth Singh Kweera

