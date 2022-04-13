New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yu was conceptualized with the intention of changing the perception of packaged Ready to Eat Foods - from being purely 'convenience' foods to making them daily meal options owing to its foods containing zero preservatives or additives and being 100 percent natural.

Since inception, Yu's philosophy has been centred around providing consumers wholesome, clean label foods at affordable prices (INR 65-100 per bowl).

Yu's current range of products include Instant Pasta Bowls in 3 variants (Creamy Tomato, Peri Peri and Three Cheese), Instant Oat Bowls in 4 variants (Berry Apple Cinnamon, Banana Caramel, Peanut Butter Berry, Golden Corn Spinach) and Instant Halwa Bowls in 3 variants (Moong Dal Halwa, Gajar Halwa, Amritsari Multigrain Halwa) thereby providing all day meal options.

Keeping in mind consumer preferences and in order to increase its lunch/dinner product range, Yu has now launched 2 signature Noodle Bowls in order to market unique flavours - Chilli Manchurian and Zingy Cheese. Inspired by Indo-Chinese tastes, the bowls can be prepared in just 5 minutes by simply adding boiling water with no cooking required. Yu's culinary and sales team conducted extensive sampling for over 1 month at WH Smith and 24 Seven stores before finalzing the launch flavors.

Extensive first-hand feedback from consumers in stores has been incorporated by Yu in its Noodle Bowls thus making for a truly unique product launch wherein the flavours and recipes have been revised after getting direct on-ground feedback from real everyday consumers.

The Noodles Bowls are in line with Yu's philosophy of providing nourishing meal bowls that are free of any preservatives or artificial ingredients while retaining 100% taste and aroma.

Why Noodles?

While India is the fourth largest market for instant noodles in the world, the category is highly competitive with presence of over 20 domestic and international brands. The last few years has seen the emergence of international cup noodle brands from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia etc. that have slowly gained market share on account of their differentiated flavours.

Yu's existing customer base and teams at WH Smith and 24 Seven encouraged Yu to introduce noodles given the high consumer demand and the extremely positive response to the three variants of Yu Pasta. Yu's signature Three Cheese and Peri Peri Pasta have emerged as consumer favorites over a short span of 6 months since their launch.

What makes Yu's Noodles i.e. Yudles different?

Unlike most of the existing cup noodle brands in the market which are primarily soupy, Yudles contain an actual sauce which is the main-stay for the popular Indo-Chinese variety of foods that consumers like. The Manchurian and the Cheese sauces actually mix well with the noodles thereby satiating consumers demand for saucy noodles, like they are used to eating in restaurants. To top that, the sauces are prepared using artisan recipes by Yu's in-house culinary team making the overall taste absolutely delectable.

Expansion across other convenience stores

Yu will soon expand its distribution points for Yudles by launching across other offline stores like Modern Bazaar, Nature's Basket, Le Marche, 37 Krishna Marche among others. On the online front, the noodles will soon be available on Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket and Yu's website.

For more information, please visit: yufoodlabs.com

