Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI/PNN): The 29th centre of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) was inaugurated by former India all-rounder and CAP's co-founder Yusuf Pathan in Pune. Along with him, the Managing Director of CAP, Harmeet Vasdev, was also present. The academy aims to provide excellent cricket coaching and nurture the young talents of India. The academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques to teach and develop budding cricketers in the region.

CAP is continuously churning out talented players from its many centres across India. In recent years, 90+ students from the academy have represented at districts and state levels. Many players from CAP Patna have recently represented the Bihar state team in Ranji Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy, and many more such tournaments. Two players from the same centre were selected for U-19 NCA Camp. From CAP Jaipur centre, two female cricketers were selected for Rajasthan's Women Senior T-20 Camp. Moreover, several CAP Lucknow and CAP Bhopal students were chosen to represent their district teams.

Yusuf Pathan spends quality time with budding cricketers!

At the inauguration of CAP in Pune, Yusuf Pathan interacted with the students and shared some quality time. He shared his learnings and experiences he gained while playing at national and international levels.

Yusuf Pathan, Director, Cricket Academy of Pathans, said, "From the very beginning, CAP has been dedicated to providing world-class cricket coaching and the best-possible infrastructure to facilitate and help the young cricket aspirants of the country. I am very excited to launch our academy in Pune as there is no dearth of talent here. Seeing the massive pool of talent and cricketing culture here, I am sure that students will benefit from our best-in-class coaching infrastructure & latest cricketing technologies. The academy will start producing players at the district, state and national levels. I am confident that CAP will receive tremendous support in Pune."

According to Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director, CAP, "As part of our aggressive expansion plan across India, we are planning to launch CAP academy in another 15+ cities, which include Srinagar, Gulbarga, Salem, Berhampur, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Palghar and Amritsar by the end of 2022. With our quality coaching, world-class infrastructure and specially designed curriculum, CAP is becoming the most preferred academy for cricket coaching across India."

He further added, "Cricket and the way we play it have changed. CAP has always focused on technology and its aspects. We have partnered with Pitch Vision, the UK-based Cricket Technology, to track students' performance in real-time. It automatically generates videos and statistical analysis to the extent of line, length, bounce, deviation, pace, etc. We have also tied up with Stance Beam for Stance Beam Striker's product, a tech innovation for cricket analytics. It can be placed on any cricket bat, turning a regular bat into a smart tech device and analysing bat speed, 3D swing analysis, Power factor, and Shot Efficiency in real-time."

CAP has launched its app for the students and their centres. It will track every detail from the CAP centre and help manage the operation smoothly and effectively. With the help of this app, students and parents can track the progress made, get notified about upcoming events, attend video sessions by the coaches, and check their attendance records, and many more such features will be available.

