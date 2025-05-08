PNN

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], May 8: Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is thrilled to announce the grand inauguration of its latest center at Noble International School in Bhilwara by cricketing legend Mr. Yusuf Pathan. As the Director of the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP), Pathan's presence at the inauguration promises to inspire local youth and uplift the cricketing spirit in the region.

Also Read | 'Sandese Aate Hai 2.0' Loading in 'Border 2': Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh Come Together for Iconic Song in First Major Collaboration.

At the event, Mr. Yusuf Pathan engaged with aspiring cricketers, sharing his invaluable insights and inspiring career stories that captivated the audience. The academy aims to nurture local talent and build a robust pipeline of future stars in cricket.

As we expand into Bhilwara, we are excited about the opportunity to uncover hidden talent in this vibrant city," said Mr. Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director of CAP. "With over 15,000 students trained across more than 35 centres, we continue to nurture potential cricketers nationwide through world-class training and state-of-the-art infrastructure".

Also Read | IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios: Which Teams Will Be Benefited If Punjab Kings Beat Delhi Capitals or Vice Versa in Dharamsala?.

CAP has a successful track record of mentoring players, with over 400 cricketers participating in district, zonal and national tournaments, including prestigious competitions such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy, and Cooch Behar Trophy. " The recent selection of several CAP trainees to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), along with our former coach Raghu Sharma joining the Mumbai Indians squad recently, is a strong endorsement of the academy's quality coaching and structured pathways offered at CAP centres. We're confident that Bhilwara will also produce fantastic talents who can carry forward the legacy of Indian cricket," added Mr. Vasdev. In line with modern coaching methodologies, the new centre in Bhilwara will be equipped with advanced technologies like Stance Beam, which offers players real-time feedback and in-depth analysis to enhance their performance.

CAP is committed to expanding its footprint further with plans to launch more than 25 new centres in tier 2 and tier 3 cities this year. CAP is soon launching centers in Ajmer, Hyderabad, Madhubani, Gopalganj, Kolkata, Berhampur, and more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)