New Delhi [India], May 29: After 50 days of intense shooting, the supernatural fantasy thriller "Jatadhara" has officially wrapped its principal photography, marking the end of an unforgettable chapter and the beginning of an ambitious journey. Presented by Zee Studios and helmed by visionary producers Umesh K R Bansal and Prerna Arora, the film brings together a powerhouse cast, including Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Shreya Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi, and more.

The film, directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, is poised to redefine genre storytelling across Telugu and Hindi cinema. Produced by Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, "Jatadhara" is a collaboration of scale, soul, and vision.

Prerna Arora, producer of the film, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to every cast and crew member whose unwavering passion helped bring this magical world to life. She remarked, "After National Award-winning film 'Rustom' with Akshay Kumar, this marks my second big collaboration with Zee Studios and Umesh ji. Working with Zee Studios again feels like coming home. Jatadhara is nothing short of a creative and emotional triumph. We are aiming for nothing less than a grand box office success and a powerful audience impact."

With its grand scale, captivating storyline, and talented cast, "Jatadhara" is set to cast its spell on audiences soon. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated film!

