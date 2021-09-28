Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Under its Thought Leadership Initiative and as a part of its Centre of Excellence brand, ZingHR has created a series of Global Benchmarking Research Playbooks, which attempt to capture the Top Technology trends in various sectors.

The research playbooks are curated and built based on intensive research and extensive interviews, surveys and data collection. Through these playbooks, ZingHR aims to create a knowledge repository for the future using data that matters.

Also Read | PSG vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

ZingHR is delighted to announce the launch of its first Global Benchmarking Playbook on the Banking and Finance sector, which was released recently Playbook Centre of Excellence - ZingHR.

The Playbook explores various technology adoption trends in the BFSI sector from AI/ML to the Introduction of Blockchain, from Disintermediation via FinTechs to Smart Analytics and Big Data. ZingHR's research playbook captures all the current topics and trends straight from leaders themselves.

Also Read | Mumbai: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 4.50 Lakh by Fraudster While Seeking Refund for Cancelled Air Tickets.

With the primary research sample size of 25 C- level industry leaders and polls conducted on over 200 people, results were identified and trends analysed by the team.

"BFSI sectors is one of the key growing sectors in India and will tend to grow in the times to come. The beauty of this growth lies not only at the enterprise level but also at the startup and early-stage company level. The host of tech startups in fintech, insurtech, regtech beyond the NBFCs that are coming in with promising products and services, is giving way for a brighter and more digitalized future of work.

In my opinion technology clubbed with actual productive usage, specially in the BFSI sector which can cover risk, credit and effective operations beyond just lending business whether it is B2B, B2C, P2P or any other channel, will make way for building iconic companies and entry of great solution building products/services. I think the support of core banking not only in helping these grassroot level companies in progression but finding innovative ways to lend into this emerging ecosystem, will also be a key driver, beyond inclusion of deep tech play," said Ravi Kikan, Director - Marketing and Growth, Online Sales; ZingHR.

ZingHR will be publishing these research playbooks across social media and several digital platforms. Currently the team is working on its Volume 2 of the series, which showcases technology adoption trends across the retail sector.

ZingHR is an HRTech venture accelerated at Microsoft, with more than 400+ employees, 700+ customers, and 1.5 million+ active users. It offers a range of solutions that help end-to-end processes in HR, through Artificial Intelligence, Machine and Deep Learning algorithms, which helps improve employee performance and drives process efficiency in recruitment, offers ease of leave, attendance, payroll, and claim management.

ZingHR is one of the few global ventures which offers almost all web/mobile-based modules from Hire to Retire Solutions with a state-of-the-art technology supporting those applications.

ZingHR helps organizations to go beyond Automation and deliver solutions that could directly impact Business Outcomes - Outcomation™. ZingHR aims at creating an Outcomation™ platform for the betterment of workforces across the globe. After a successful launch in the Middle East, ZingHR is now looking for a global footprint in the HRTech and HRMS business.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)