Zurich Kotak General Insurance Outlines a Detailed Guide on How to Transfer the Car Insurance Policy

New Delhi [India], April 11: Zurich Kotak General Insurance is a trusted name for insurance solutions, ensuring policyholders experience hassle-free claim settlements. The transfer of car insurance policy has been an integral part of any buying or selling of four-wheelers. Be it in the case of resale, inheritance, or even company vehicle reassignment, the transfer is crucial. However, many vehicle owners focus only on transferring ownership through the Regional Transport Office (RTO) medium. They often overlook the importance of updating the insurance policy that reflects the new owner's details. Failure to do so can lead to claim rejections, legal complications or even financial liabilities.

Many policyholders have little clarity on transferring the ongoing car insurance policy. While many assume that car insurance automatically follows the vehicle, this is not the case. In fact, Section 157 of the Motor Vehicles Act stipulates that both the buyer and the seller must ensure that the car insurance transfer is completed within 14 days of the vehicle's purchase. Zurich Kotak General Insurance has outlined a detailed guide on how to transfer the car insurance policy. While the focus is on general procedures, we'll also touch upon how we facilitate this process to ensure a seamless experience for the policyholders.

Step-by-Step Process for Car Insurance Transfer

A structured approach ensures that the transfer process is executed efficiently, minimizing disruptions to coverage and compliance.

Step 1: Transfer of Vehicle Ownership at the RTO

The insurance transfer process begins with updating the Registration Certificate (RC) in the name of the new owner at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). This step is mandatory, as insurance cannot be transferred unless the legal ownership is changed.

-The seller must submit Form 29 and Form 30, along with sale documents, to the RTO.

- The buyer is required to complete the RC transfer within 30 days of purchase.

- The updated RC copy must be obtained as proof before proceeding with the insurance transfer.

Step 2: Notify Zurich Kotak General Insurance About the Ownership Change

Once the RC is transferred, the seller or buyer can inform Zurich Kotak General Insurance about the change in ownership. It is recommended that this be done within 14 days to ensure continuous policy validity. Delays beyond this period could lead to coverage lapses.

Step 3: Submission of Required Documents

In order to facilitate a smooth transfer, you need to submit the following documents:

-An updated Registration Certificate (RC)

- Original insurance policy document

- Duly signed Form 29 and Form 30 (proof of sale and ownership transfer)

- No Objection Certificate (NOC) given by the previous owner

- Vehicle inspection report (If only required by the insurer)

- Valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate

- New owner's identity and address proof

- Road tax receipt (if applicable)

Step 4: Vehicle Inspection & Premium Reassessment (If Required)

It depends on the type of policy as well as the insurer's terms if a vehicle reinspection is required before transferring the insurance. Zurich Kotak General Insurance ensures a quick and seamless evaluation process, where we assess the vehicle's condition and make necessary updates to the policy, such as the Insured Declared Value (IDV).

Step 5: Transfer Fees Payment & Policy Endorsement

A nominal transfer fee may be applicable as per policy conditions. Once the fee is paid and all documents are verified, Zurich Kotak General Insurance issues an endorsement reflecting the new owner's details.

Step 6: Issuance of a New Policy Document

Once you have successfully completed the process, a new policy document is issued along with the new owner's name. It is always advisable to review the updated policy thoroughly to ensure it covers all the essential aspects such as third-party liability, own damage protection and any add-on covers required.

Key Considerations for Buyers and Sellers

For the Buyer:

- Assess the current policy: Before purchasing a vehicle, review the existing insurance policy's coverage, validity, and exclusions.

- Upgrade to a comprehensive policy: If the existing policy is third-party only, consider switching to a comprehensive plan for enhanced protection.

- Check the No Claim Bonus (NCB) Clause: The previous owner's NCB is non-transferable and remains with them, but as a buyer, you can negotiate a price reduction considering the potential premium increase.

- Confirm the policy transfer timeline: Ensure the process is completed within 14 days to avoid coverage lapses.

For the Seller:

-Retain Your NCB: Apply for an NCB retention certificate if you plan to purchase another vehicle, ensuring you receive applicable discounts on future policies.

-Ensure policy transfer to avoid legal liabilities: If the policy remains in your name after selling the vehicle, you could be held responsible for accidents or damages caused by the new owner.

- Secure documentation: Keep copies of all transfer-related documents, including the sale agreement and policy handover confirmation.

Challenges in Policy Transfer & How to Overcome Them

1. Delayed Transfer Process

If you fail to initiate the transfer within the stipulated time, it can lead to insurance lapses, claim rejection, or legal complications. Policyholders need to act proactively in such cases to ensure a timely transition.

2. Incomplete Documentation

Any incorrect or missing paperwork is one of the primary reasons for rejection. You need to have proper checklists and digital submission options to prevent errors.

3. Expired Insurance Policies

If the existing policy has expired, the new owner must purchase a fresh policy immediately. Zurich Kotak General Insurance offers hassle-free renewals with customizable add-ons to ensure optimal protection.

How Zurich Kotak General Insurance Streamlines the Transfer Process

Zurich Kotak General Insurance is dedicated to ensuring policyholders experience a seamless and efficient car insurance transfer process through:

-Digital processing: Online submission and tracking of insurance transfer requests.

- Automated policy issuance: Minimized paperwork and quick processing for uninterrupted coverage.

- Dedicated assistance: Round-the-clock customer support via toll-free helpline 1800 266 4545.

- Flexible coverage options: Upgrade policies with depreciation cover, engine protect, and roadside assistance.

- Instant document access: Download and manage insurance documents through an intuitive digital portal.

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Formerly known as Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited)

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Company its new name ''Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited'' in the month of August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's 70% acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. It is the youngest and one of the fastest growing non-life insurance franchises in India.

Kotak General Insurance was established in 2015 to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products and services leveraging state of art technology and digital infrastructure.

