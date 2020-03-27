Canada Tells US Not to Put Troops at Border During Pandemic

World. (File Image)

Toronto, Mar 26 (AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday his government has told the Trump administration that it is not in favor of the U.S. putting troops at the U.S.-Canada border amid the pandemic.

Trudeau said government has been in discussions with the White House about convincing the U.S. not to put troops on the the border.

"Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way," Trudeau said.

“It is something that has benefited our two countries and our both economies tremendously and we feel it needs to stay that way,” he said.

Few people cross into the border into the U.S. from Canada illegally. And COVID-19 cases are surging more in the U.S. than in Canada.

Canada has 3,409 cases, 35 deaths and has tested over 158,000 people. (AP) RS

