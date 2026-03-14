New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Congress MP K Suresh on Friday criticised the Pinarai Vijayan's Left Democratic Front (LDF) over their U-turn, opposing the entry of young women inside Sabarimala temple, saying that it is a way to appease the voters ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh said that initially, former Chief Minister of Kerala, VS Achuthanandan, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that women should be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple.

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"The CPM-led government, when Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister in Kerala, changed their own affidavit stating that young women can also enter the Sabarimala temple. That is totally objectionable because the Oommen Chandy government gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that in Sabarimala temple, there is a custom, there is a ritual," he said.

He further added that when the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power, they again filed an affidavit similar to Achuthanandan's affidavit. As a result, the LDF performed poorly in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

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"When the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power, the Supreme Court asked them to comment on the entry of young women in the Sabarimala. At that time, they changed the affidavit given by the Oommen Chandy government and gave the same affidavit as that of Achuthanandan. Then, the Kerala Government of Pinarai Vijayan implemented the Supreme Court judgement. The judgement stated that on the basis of the State Government's affidavit, young women can enter Sabarimala. That decision led to agitation from Hindu organisations, including the Nair Service Society and political parties, resulting in violence, arrests, and resistance from devotees. In the 2019 elections, the LDF was badly defeated; out of 20 seats, they lost 19. Now, in a complete U-turn, the Pinarayi Vijayan Government opposes the entry of young women--simply to appease voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Why did they change their statement? Because of the Assembly elections. After elections, they may again change," he said.

It is noteworthy that the entry of young women aged between 10 and 50 was not allowed traditionally. Only girls below puberty and women over 50 were allowed to enter.

On April 7, a nine-judge Bench will begin hearing the review of the 2018 five-judge Bench's verdict in the Sabarimala case. The SC Bench had then held that prohibiting women between the ages of 10 and 50 years from entering the Sabarimala Temple violated Article 25(1) of the Constitution. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)