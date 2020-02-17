Chhattisgarh Plans Advanced Sports Academies to Be Set Up in Different Parts of State

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority is planning to run state-of-the-art sports academies in different areas of the state. For this purpose, support and cooperation of corporate houses would also be sought.The main objective behind the constitution of this authority is to make policy decisions in the field of sports, good coordination with sports department, decisions regarding national and international level events as well as financial assistance under the sports development schemes of the Government of India, read a statement.New sports initiatives will also be commenced to connect the youth of the state with sports activities. These academies will be run via the Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority.The sports academies will be run from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of the industries established in the state.These academies include hockey, archery, athletics, cricket, swimming, martial arts, football, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi and kho-kho. The stadiums will be selected soon by the executive committee of the authority constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.Important sports stadiums of the state will now be under the Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority, the statement said.The Chief Minister has been authorized to nominate two MPs, five MLAs and two outstanding sportspersons in the Chhattisgarh Sports Authority.Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana will be started in the state to provide financial assistance to the sportspersons for various sports activities. Traditional games of Chhattisgarh like Gedi, Bhaura, Fugri will be encouraged, the statement added.Rajiv Yuva Mitan Clubs will be formed at the Gram Panchayat level and in urban bodies for leadership capacity, skill development among the youth in the state. Leadership, skill development activities will be conducted among the youth through Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club.The Rajiv Yuva Mittan Club Scheme will be implemented by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in 11 thousand 664 gram panchayats of 146 development blocks of the state. These clubs will be given Rs 10,000 per month for conducting their activities. For this, a state level committee will be constituted at the state level under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.At the district level, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Minister in-charge and clubs will be implemented at the gram panchayat level under the guidance of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) at the section level. The youth of the club will be linked for promotion of various social activities such as cleanliness, tree planting programs, schemes. (ANI)

