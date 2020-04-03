Chhattisgarh's First COVID-19 Patient Recovers, Discharged

Raipur, Apr 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman, who was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, was discharged on Friday evening from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur, a senior official said.

She was the fourth person to be discharged in the state, leaving the number of active COVID-19 cases at five, they said.

"The woman had returned from London on March 15 and got admitted in AIIMS on March 19 after she tested positive for the virus. Her two tests were negative after which a decision was taken to discharge her. She will have to follow mandatory quarantine," AIIMS Director Nitin M Nagarkar said.

