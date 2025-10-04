Bhopal, October 4: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the 11 children who died due to consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in Chhindwara district. According to officials, among the 11 deaths, 10 children were residents of Chhindwara district while one belonged to Pandhurna district (newly formed district from Chhindwara).

The Chief minister stated that the state government would cover the entire medical expenses of children still under treatment. The CM also took serious cognizance of the deaths of children due to consumption of Coldrif cough syrup and following lab test results, the sale of the syrup has been completely banned across Madhya Pradesh. A statewide campaign is also being conducted to raid and seize stocks of Coldrif syrup, according to the release. Rajasthan Cough Syrup Deaths: All 19 Medicines Supplied by Kaysan Pharma Suspended Following Reports of Adverse Effects Linked to Dextromethorphan HBr Syrup, 3 Officials Removed.

CM Yadav stated that upon learning of the incident, samples of Coldrif syrup were immediately sent for testing. On Saturday morning, lab reports confirmed the samples to be substandard. In response, an immediate ban was imposed on the sale of the syrup across the state. The Chief Minister further informed that a joint investigation team has been formed at the state level to probe the matter and assured that those found responsible would not be spared under any circumstances.

The Tamil Nadu Drug Controller has declared Coldrif syrup as "Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)". According to analysis from the Government Drug Analyst at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai, the syrup was found to contain 48.6% Diethylene Glycol, a toxic substance that is extremely hazardous to health. In light of the confirmed toxic content and the suspected role of the syrup in the child deaths in Chhindwara, the state government has taken strict action.

Additionally, Controller of Food and Drug Administration Madhya Pradesh Dinesh Kumar Maurya has instructed all senior drug inspectors and drug inspectors across the state to immediately stop the sale and distribution of the said drug. If stocks are found, they must be sealed and not destroyed, as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and its rules. Samples are to be collected and sent to government laboratories for testing. If any other batches of Coldrif syrup are available, those too must be sealed and sent for analysis. ‘Cough Syrup-Linked’ Death: Tamil Nadu Cough Syrup Samples Adulterated; Production Halted After Child Deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.

In the interest of public safety, the sale and use of all other medicines manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals have also been suspended with immediate effect. Samples are being collected for legal testing, and strict monitoring has been ordered on the movement of these drugs within the state, the release added.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)