World. (File Image)

Beijing, Feb 25 (AFP) China on Tuesday reported another 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks, which raised the toll to 2,663.

The National Health Commission also reported 508 new confirmed cases, with all by nine in hard-hit Hubei province.

It is up from Monday's 409 cases nationwide. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)