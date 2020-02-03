China Suspends Work on Aircraft Carrier, Fighter Jets Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Beijing, Feb 3 (PTI) Chinese armament firms, including those building aircraft carrier and military aircraft, have halted work in order to focus on controlling the risk of rapidly spreading coronavirus that has killed 361 people in the country, official media here reported on Monday.

The deadly virus, which so far infected 17,341 people in China, has spread to 25 countries, including India, the US, the UK and Russia.

"Chinese armaments companies have postponed planned work in order to concentrate on controlling the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, including those building the country's new aircraft carrier and fighter jets," state-run Global Times said in a brief report.

China launched its first aircraft carrier in 2014 which is a refitted vessel of the hull of a former Soviet ship. The country recently operationalised its second aircraft carrier even as it built the third one.

Official media reports say China plans to acquire about five to six aircraft carriers in the coming years.

Also, China is developing a host of new fighter jets, including stealth bombers.

The suspension of the work is part of the radical measures being taken by the ruling Communist Party of China to combat the fast spreading virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)