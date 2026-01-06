Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK of massive corruption worth Rs 4 lakh crore across Tamil Nadu departments over the past 4.5 years. He submitted evidence to the Governor, demanding a probe led by a retired Supreme Court judge, citing governance failures and deteriorating law and order.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said, "Except for indulging in corruption, the DMK has done nothing beneficial for the people of Tamil Nadu. The DMK has committed large-scale corruption across several government departments, and we have conveyed this to the Governor. We have submitted department-wise complaints with evidence to the Governor regarding the corruption. Governance is not functioning properly, and the law-and-order situation is in disarray. Corruption amounting to Rs 4 lakh crore has taken place across various departments over the last four and a half years.

Calling for an independent investigation into the allegations, Palaniswami said a high-level judicial probe was necessary. "A commission of inquiry should be constituted to investigate the corruption allegations against the DMK. I have urged the Governor that the inquiry should be conducted under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge," he said.

Referring to his meeting with Governor RN Ravi, the AIADMK leader said the party had submitted detailed complaints against the DMK government.

"After meeting Governor RN Ravi, we have submitted a list of corruption cases that have taken place under the DMK government since 2021. We have presented to the Governor details of the damages and losses caused across various departments due to the corruption-ridden administration over the past four and a half years. As there is sufficient evidence, we have urged that a comprehensive investigation be conducted. The DMK is functioning like a corporate company. As a responsible opposition, we are pointing out these issues," Palaniswami added.

Alleging financial mismanagement and excessive borrowing, Palaniswami criticised the state government's fiscal policies. "In the last 56 months, the government has borrowed 1 lakh crore rupees every year. Within one year of coming to power, an audio clip was released alleging that the DMK government had indulged in large-scale looting and corruption. An audio clip of PTR was also released stating that Sabareesan and Udhayanidhi did not know what to do with Rs 30,000 crore," he told media reporters.

Earlier today, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami meets Governor RN Ravi at Lok Bhavan in Chennai. (ANI)

