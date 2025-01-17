Beijing, January 17: Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, official media here reported. The phone conversation between the two leaders comes just three days before Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani To Attend US President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony.

Xi has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)