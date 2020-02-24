Civic Polls: Dhankhar Wants Level Playing Field for All Parties

Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday stressed on a level playing field for all political parties in the elections to 100-odd civic bodies in the state.

Dhankhar emphasised that the polls, the date of which is likely to be announced soon, should be held in a free and fair manner, a communique from the Governor's press secretary said here.

State Election Commissioner Sourabh Kumar Das would be calling on the governor on February 27 to "give an update on the situation touching election," it said.

Dhankhar called upon the people to abjure violence and take part in the election process without fail, the communique said.

"Election should be held in a free and fair manner and all candidates and political parties must have a level playing field," it said.

The civic elections are being tipped as "mini assembly polls" ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress is in power in most of the 108 civic bodies where elections are due.

BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday accused the TMC of attempting to deprive opposition candidates of opportunity to campaign or get a level playing field in contesting the polls.

Claiming that the BJP wants that the elections be held as per rules, Ghosh said the saffron party will knock the doors of the judiciary if it finds any irregularity.

