Clear Skies, Shallow Fog Likely in Delhi on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 20 degrees Celsius on Thursday, two notches below the average during the season.

The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 8 degrees Celsius.

The humidity oscillated between 100 and 58 per cent.

The weatherman as forecast mainly clear skies for Friday with a possibility of shallow fog.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected too settle at around 21 and 7 degrees Celsius.

