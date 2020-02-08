CM Assures Adani Group of All Support, Invites It to Invest in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday assured all support to Adani Group which has shown interest in investing in different sectors in the state.

The company has already expressed interest to invest in logistics, industrial park, new age technology and metal industries in the state.

The assurance was given by the chief minister when he met the Group's chairman Gautam Adani at the Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence here. They discussed Adani Group's investment plan in different sectors in Odisha, sources said.

Patnaik also invited Adani to the state's biennial industrial event, 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2020', scheduled to be held in November-December.

The Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates, has already been running an all-weather port at Dhamra in Odisha's Bhadrak district and also started work on the LNG terminal and an LPG terminal.

"CM assured all support & invited the Adani Group to the upcoming #MIO2020 Conclave," the Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

