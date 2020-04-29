CM Inaugurates Telemedicine Facility at NEIGRIHMS

Shillong, Apr 29 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the telemedicine facility at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here.

The facility will cater to the needs of patients for immediate consultation online and will provide remote access to general as well as Covid related cases who require consultation and medical help.

The chief minister said that in the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic the use of technology is imperative in all aspects of governance, business and healthcare.

"We are in the 'Covid Age' and we need to adopt new way of doing things. The two-seat telemedicine centre has been activated to respond to the current situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said while inaugurating the service centre.

The chief minister said that the service will be integrated with the 108 helpline to facilitate one point contact and citizens who require specialized information will be connected to this particular centre.

He said the ultimate objective is to connect different ICUs and healthcare centres throughout the state to create a networked structure to give medical support and treatment to citizens, through technology enabled services.

