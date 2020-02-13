Coca-Cola Launches 'Unnati Litchi' Programme in Bihar to Help Farmers

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Coca-Cola India on Thursday launched 'Unnati Litchi' programme in Bihar to start a virtuous cycle of 'fruit circular economy' in the state.

Started together with DeHaat, National Research Centre on Litchi (NRCL) and Kedia Fresh, the initiative is aimed at enhancing efficiency of the agri-value chain and farmers' capability building on high-density plantation, farmer training for Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) and creation of demo orchards through appropriate technology interventions, a statement said.

The initial phase of this initiative has been launched in the districts of Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Vaishali in the state, which are the major hubs for Litchi cultivation in the state.

Unnati Litchi aims at educating and training over 80,000 farmers in the existing orchards, rejuvenating farms spanning over 3,000 acres, and introducing modern techniques like high density plantation to double Litchi productivity, it added.

Play introduces first AI driven noise cancelling wireless headset

Gurgaon-based technology company Play has introduced AI driven noise cancelling wireless headset, claiming it is the first in the segment to launch such product.

The company is looking at millennials, who are preferring popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, among others, the company said.

Priced at Rs 14,999, PLAYGO BH-70 has Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven self-calibrating left and right earphones, hybrid active noise cancellation, smart-touch-&-talk and auto-pause-&-play features.

The headphones, powered on the latest family of Qualcomm processor, boasts of Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has 1,000 mAh battery, which allows consumer to use the headset for up to 24 hours.

KONE Elevator to increase service centres, focusing on eastern market

KONE Elevator India, a fully-owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, is increasing the number of service centres with a focus on the eastern market to strengthen its position in the segment.

India plays an important role for KONE in its global strategy given the investments it has done here over the years, the company said.

"We are excited to be part of the government's plan for growth in eastern India's infrastructure sector and look forward to providing premium experiences with our advanced products," KONE Elevator India MD Amit Gossain said.

"In the coming years, the country will see an even bigger focus on smart cities and urban development, and our workforce is well equipped to lead this technological advancement and infrastructure development," he added.

