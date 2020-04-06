Hockey Legend Dhanraj Pillay Donates Rs 5 Lakh to PM-Cares Fund in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Hockey Legend Dhanraj Pillay Donates (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 6: Legendary Hockey player Dhanraj Pillay on Monday donated Rs 5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus."We all are safe and fine and are following the PM's instructions. I have contributed Rs 5 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund for combating COVID-19," said Pillay in a statement.

Earlier in the day, India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani also donated Rs 5 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund. After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

On April 5, cricketer Yuvraj Singh donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM Cares Fund. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund while cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have mounted to 4,281 including 111 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Pankaj Advani Donates Rs 5 Lakh to PM-Cares Fund in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

