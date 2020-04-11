Combating COVID-19 : Tamil Nadu CM Seeks Rs 9000 Crore from Centre

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) April 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate Rs. 9,000 crore as grant for launching a comprehensive plan to combat COVID-19, read an official statement from the state government.Chief Minister Palaniswami made the request during the video conference meeting of Prime Minister with the state chief ministers, to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to prevent its spread."Tamil Nadu may be allocated Rs 9,000 crore grant for launching a comprehensive plan for combating COVID-19 and its aftermath on the State's economy," Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami quoted as saying."I also request an adhoc grant of 1000 crore rupees from NDRF immediately to procure medical and protective material," he added.Expressing concern over the economic condition in the state due to the lockdown, he requested additional funding as well as allotment of essential commodities to support the unorganised sector workers, agricultural labourers etc."If the lockdown is extended, I request additional funding as well as allotment of essential commodities to support the unorganised sector workers, agricultural labourers etc. They may be provided 2,000 rupees per family," he said.He further said that PPEs, N-95 Masks, and ventilators have to be provided in sufficient numbers, for which he had earlier requested 3,000 crore rupees and the same may be sanctioned."Additional borrowing of 33 per cent above the permitted level for the fiscal year 2019-20, may be allowed for 2020-21 for combating this pandemic," he said.Chief Minister informed PM Modi that a total of 21 Government hospitals and 155 private hospitals have been notified to provide treatment for the infected people."Presently the State has 12 Government facilities and 7 private labs for COVID testing. This needs to be increased by having at least one per district," he added. (ANI)

