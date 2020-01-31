Condition of the NCoV Affected Patient is Improving: KK Shailaja

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said that the condition of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) affected patient is improving and a sample of the patient has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune."The condition of the novel coronavirus affected patient is improving. There are no symptoms right now. Today, a sample of the patient has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. If the sample is negative, the disease can be completely cured," Shailaja told reporters."Those who come from infected areas should stay away from others for 28 days. Further precautions will be done in collaboration with the private sector. As part of it, we met officials of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). There is no need to panic," she added.Earlier today, Shailaja chaired a meeting with the health department officials in Thrissur after a person was tested positive with the novel coronavirus.The patient was shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical CollegeThe central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from traveling to China.In addition, the thermal screening facilities, as a precautionary measure, have been extended to 21 airports now, including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi, and Goa.The deadly virus has so far claimed 213 lives in China. (ANI)

