Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in K'taka Rise to 614

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): 13 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka till 5 pm on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 614, according to the State Health Department.According to the evening report on COVID-19 issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, "As of 5 pm of May 3, 2020, cumulatively 614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state."This includes 25 deaths and 293 cured and discharged patients as well. (ANI)

